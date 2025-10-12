Light showers possible Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A coastal low will try to spread some moisture our way, but most of the rain will fizzle as it moves west of the mountains. Still, a few light showers will be possible this morning with the remainder of the day being mostly dry.

The low gets another little nudge west on Monday which will keep clouds around and perhaps some spotty showers over the mountains, but even there...rainfall amounts look negligible.

Temperatures will stay seasonably mild through Tuesday before another cool down via a cold front on Wednesday. Highs may not make it out of the 50s Thursday in spots, but the bigger impact will be from potential frost Thursday and Friday mornings.

Highs should rebound a bit by the start of next weekend.

