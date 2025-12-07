Light snowfall happening later Sunday, colder temperatures on the way for the week

PITTSBURGH — It won’t be quite as chilly today as temperatures push into the mid-30s this afternoon. The first in a series of weak systems will slide through, bringing snow and possibly a few rain showers for the second half of the day.

Scattered coatings of snow are possible, mainly north of Pittsburgh where it will be a little colder.

Behind this system, it will turn very cold tonight as wind chills dip closer to 10 degrees Monday morning. We may see some more sunshine tomorrow but it won’t help to get temperatures out of the 20s.

An active weather pattern will continue with a couple of clipper systems moving through for mid-week.

On Tuesday, snow showers are expected for areas north of Pittsburgh with more widespread rain or snow showers on Wednesday.

Temperatures will begin to tumble by the end of the week with the coldest air of the season poised to blast through next weekend. Early indications suggest sub-zero wind chills are possible by next Saturday morning!

