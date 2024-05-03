Lights out: Pennsylvania resident asked to turn off outdoor lights as bird migration ramps up

An estimated 7,400 birds will fly over the Pittsburgh area Friday night.

While most of the action will take place over 2,000 feet in the air, people can help by turning off their outdoor lights.

Light pollution disorients and attracts migrating birds, the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program says. This causes increased exhaustion and vulnerability to window collision deaths and other threats.

On nights of high bird migration, such as Friday, turn off non-essential outdoor lighting from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the period when most bird migration occurs. This will help birds have a higher chance at successful migration to their breeding areas, the PNHP says.

Other suggestions include:

Close blinds at night to reduce the amount of light emitted from windows.

For essential lights like security lighting, aim lights down, use lighting shields and use motion detectors so lights are only on when needed.

Don’t use landscape lighting to light up trees or gardens where birds may be resting.

