Likelihood of mine-related gas issue low in Plum house explosion, DEP says

PLUM, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is still investigating after last weekend’s deadly house explosion in Plum.

In an update issued Friday afternoon, the DEP said the probability of the explosion being caused by a mine-related gas issue is low.

“From the moment DEP was called in to investigate, our experts have worked tirelessly alongside county officials and partner agencies to aid in identifying the cause,” said DEP Secretary Rich Negrin. “Our emergency response team, geologists, and members of the Oil and Gas District Operations will continue to have boots on the ground in the days ahead, as we exhaust every relevant resource in our scope of jurisdiction.”

Officials started the stray gas investigation on Monday, searching for sources of combustible gas near the house.

Inspectors are using handheld detectors to take daily readings for the presence of combustible gas in soil or structures around the area.

If enough gas is found, inspectors take samples for lab analysis.

The DEP expects “expedited results” from the first samples collected.

“I am in constant communication with Governor Shapiro, who has expressed his unwavering support for the Plum community and for the use of all available investigative measures. At the Governor’s request, an extensive amount of testing has been completed. I have ordered that the results be expedited. Over the next few days additional testing will be conducted and shared with the public appropriately,” added Negrin. “It is not lost on our agency the tremendous impact this event has had on the Plum community. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and the precious lives lost through this tragic incident.”

