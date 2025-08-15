Limited tickets left for Pitt Football Kickoff Luncheon, featuring NFL tight end Dorin Dickerson

PITTSBURGH — Limited tickets remain for the Pitt Football Kickoff Luncheon, set for Aug. 22 at Acrisure Stadium’s UPMC Club.

The annual event, presented by Huntington Bank, will offer Panther fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming season.

The event features Head Coach Pat Narduzzi and special guest Dorin Dickerson, a Pitt All-American and former NFL tight end, who will be the special guest speaker. Preseason All-American Desmond Reid and other seniors from the 2025 class will also be at the event.

The luncheon will begin with doors opening at 11 a.m., followed by the program at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the team and hear from Pitt legends.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats soon, as the event is a popular tradition leading into the football season.

EVENT DETAILS

2025 Pitt Football Kickoff Luncheon

Date: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. – Doors Open | 11:30 a.m. – Program Begins

Location: Acrisure Stadium – UPMC Club

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit PittsburghPanthers.com/kickoff or email events@athletics.pitt.edu.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group