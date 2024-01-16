Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire coming to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH — Two 70s music icons are hitting the road together and will make a stop in Pittsburgh this summer.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will groove into PPG Paints Arena on June 16 as part of their ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ tour.

Presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

🎶 Sing A Song All Night Long with music legends Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire! Lighting up the PPG Paints Arena stage on June 16! Tickets on sale this Friday 10am. pic.twitter.com/jIUVvtzwzf — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) January 16, 2024

