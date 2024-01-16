Local

Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire coming to Pittsburgh this summer

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Lionel Richie FILE - Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on April 29, 2022. Richie has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Two 70s music icons are hitting the road together and will make a stop in Pittsburgh this summer.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will groove into PPG Paints Arena on June 16 as part of their ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ tour.

Presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

