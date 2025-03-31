Liquid egg products recalled over possible bleach contamination

More than 212,000 pounds of liquid eggs are being recalled.

According to the USDA, Cargill Kitchen Solutions recalled the liquid egg products because they may contain bleach.

The recall includes three types of Egg Beaters products and Bob Evans Better’n Eggs made with real egg whites.

All of the recalled products have “G1804″ printed on the carton. The USDA warns they could have been distributed to stores nationwide.

The USDA says using this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible. But anyone with the recalled products in their fridge or freezer is urged to throw them out.

