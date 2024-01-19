Load reduction in effect for Chartiers Bridge due to conditions

PITTSBURGH — A load reduction is now in effect for West Carson Street over the Chartiers Bridge.

According to the City of Pittsburgh, the load posting was reduced from 35 tons to 30 tons for single-unit vehicles. A weight limit exception of 40 tons for combination vehicles is still in effect.

The city said the reduction is a result of a recent updated analysis which considered the existing conditions of the bridge.

The reduction is designed to help prevent the bridge from becoming overstressed and to extend the service-life of the bridge.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge at the new load posting, the city said.

A full rehabilitation project of the bridge is currently beginning design. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

