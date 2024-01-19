Local

Load reduction in effect for Chartiers Bridge due to conditions

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

U.S. Steel Tower The full moon shines over a portion of Pittsburgh's skyline where the city's Gulf Tower at left is illuminated beside the peak of the Koppers building on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2000. Last month, online auctioneer FreeMarkets put their company name in lights at the top of their buildings to the right of the USX building. FreeMarkets joined PNC Corp. Federated Investors Inc., and Mellon Financial Corp. who each put their company names in lights at the tops of the buildings they occupy scattered through downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (KEITH SRAKOCIC/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A load reduction is now in effect for West Carson Street over the Chartiers Bridge.

According to the City of Pittsburgh, the load posting was reduced from 35 tons to 30 tons for single-unit vehicles. A weight limit exception of 40 tons for combination vehicles is still in effect.

The city said the reduction is a result of a recent updated analysis which considered the existing conditions of the bridge.

The reduction is designed to help prevent the bridge from becoming overstressed and to extend the service-life of the bridge.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge at the new load posting, the city said.

A full rehabilitation project of the bridge is currently beginning design. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Man dies after crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side
  • Snow begins after midnight, will remain steady through Friday morning commute
  • VIDEO: Deadly O’Hara Township crash may have been caused by drunk driver, sources say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read