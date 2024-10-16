Loaded gun found in Munhall woman’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A loaded gun was found in a woman’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday morning.

TSA officers found the gun, a 9 mm firearm, at the main security checkpoint. It was loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber.

This is the second gun that has been found at the airport this week. Monday, TSA officers found a .38 caliber handgun at the main security checkpoint.

A news release said the gun belonged to a Munhall woman.

“It is disappointing to continue to see travelers bring their guns to our checkpoints. Passengers should know that they certainly cannot carry a gun onto a flight,” said Donald Weston, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for the airport. “One of the main reasons we are here at a checkpoint is to help ensure that weapons are not carried onto flights. So don’t come to the airport expecting to carry your gun through the checkpoint. If you must travel with your firearm, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.”

So far, 36 guns have been found at the airport in 2024.

