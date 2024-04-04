Local 11-year-old holds fundraiser for Beaver County Humane Society at birthday party

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — When 11-year-old Hudson had his birthday party at the end of March, guests didn’t bring gifts for him. Instead, they brought gifts for the Beaver County Humane Society.

The birthday party at Pinball USA in Hopewell acted as a fundraiser for the shelter, the humane society said.

Hudson collected toys, food, treats, cleaning supplies, a cat scratcher, hay, a snuffle mat, paper towels and Ziploc bags.

“Thanks so much for sharing your celebration with us, Hudson!” the humane society said on its Facebook page.

