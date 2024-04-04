Local

Local 11-year-old holds fundraiser for Beaver County Humane Society at birthday party

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Local 11-year-old holds fundraiser for Beaver County Humane Society at birthday party Local 11-year-old holds fundraiser for Beaver County Humane Society at birthday party (Beaver County Humane Society)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — When 11-year-old Hudson had his birthday party at the end of March, guests didn’t bring gifts for him. Instead, they brought gifts for the Beaver County Humane Society.

The birthday party at Pinball USA in Hopewell acted as a fundraiser for the shelter, the humane society said.

Hudson collected toys, food, treats, cleaning supplies, a cat scratcher, hay, a snuffle mat, paper towels and Ziploc bags.

“Thanks so much for sharing your celebration with us, Hudson!” the humane society said on its Facebook page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness
  • Woman says she was ‘targeted’ by Delta for not wearing a bra on a flight
  • LATEST: Record rainfall causing flooding issues in Pittsburgh region
  • VIDEO: Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read