Local animal rescue looking to remove 20 cats from home in Monongahela

A local animal rescue is asking for help in removing 20 cats from a house in Monongahela.

According to FurKid Rescue, the people in the house were intellectually disabled and were unsure of how to get their cats fixed. Their two cats ended up turning into 20 cats.

The residents said they wanted to keep at least one of the adults.

FurKid Rescue is looking for a foster home for the cat that’s being returned. They’re also asking for local cat rescues to help the situation to get the cats and kittens to safety.

If you know of any reputable rescues that can help, you’re asked to private message FurKid Rescue’s Facebook page.

If you’re interested in fostering or know anyone who can foster, you can fill out the foster application at www.furkidrescue.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group