Local Applebee’s offering free kid’s meals on July 4

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group are offering a Kids Eat Free special today only to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Participating locations in Pennsylvania are Altoona, Beaver Falls, Butler, Clarion, Cranberry Township, Ebensburg, Greensburg, Johnstown, McMurray, Monaca, Mt. Pleasant, Murrysville, New Castle, North Huntingdon, Pittsburgh, State College, Tarentum, Uniontown, and Washington.

The offer is for dine-in only and offer must be mentioned. Free Kid’s Meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, 12 years old and under per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group Applebee’s locations.

