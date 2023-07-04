Local

Local Applebee’s offering free kid’s meals on July 4

By WPXI.com News Staff

Applebee's Applebee's (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group are offering a Kids Eat Free special today only to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Participating locations in Pennsylvania are Altoona, Beaver Falls, Butler, Clarion, Cranberry Township, Ebensburg, Greensburg, Johnstown, McMurray, Monaca, Mt. Pleasant, Murrysville, New Castle, North Huntingdon, Pittsburgh, State College, Tarentum, Uniontown, and Washington.

The offer is for dine-in only and offer must be mentioned. Free Kid’s Meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, 12 years old and under per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group Applebee’s locations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz celebrates Independence Day with $1.776 a gallon for gas
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • July 4, 2023: Which restaurants have freebies, deals on Independence Day?
  • VIDEO: Man facing charges for allegedly shooting Duquesne student during attempted robbery downtown
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read