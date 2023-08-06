PITTSBURGH — One man’s trash is another man’s art. Local artists got resourceful and creative and made unique pieces of art with used goods.

PHOTOS: Local artists create art out of used goods for showcase at Mattress Factory

The artwork was showcased during the “Trash Bash” at the Mattress Factory on Jacksonia Street on Sunday.

Recycled, reused and goods from thrift stores made up the creations.

Attendees had the opportunity to buy some of the pieces on display.

The event also featured live music.

“I couldn’t pick a favorite. I think everything is really lovely. I’m really excited to see the musical performers,” executive director of the Mattress Factory David Oresick said.

Oresick said the event was mostly planned by teenagers through the museum’s “Teen Co-op Program.”

