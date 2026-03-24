Local aviation expert explains how LaGuardia Airport crash could impact Pittsburgh area travel

PITTSBURGH — There were 14 total cancellations at the Pittsburgh International Airport because of the closure at LaGuardia.

A passenger jet struck a fire truck at LaGuardia early Monday morning.

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Channel 11 spoke with an aviation expert, Craig Conroy, about its impact not just here in Pittsburgh, but beyond.

“Fire trucks play an important role in aviation and certain situations there are on the taxi way, and on the runway if there’s an incident, if there would be, but normally an incursion with a fire truck doesn’t happen,” Conroy said.

Conroy says an investigation could take well over a year.

As for Monday in Pittsburgh, six departing and eight arriving flights from LaGuardia were cancelled.

Channel spoke with one traveler who lived in New York for 33 years. She was relieved she was flying out of Pittsburgh.

“Whenever you shut down LaGuardia or JFK it’s just, you are messing up with so many schedule but if they gotta do what they gotta do, then they have to do it,” Margarita Alcantara

The airport said people flying into Laguardia should check with their airlines about additional delays or cancellations.

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