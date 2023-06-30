Local college students react to Supreme Court decision striking down student loan forgiveness plan

PITTSBURGH — College students we spoke with at the University of Pittsburgh were unhappy with the Supreme Court’s 6-3 opinion striking down the Biden Administration’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan.

“It is very upsetting,” said Daniel Huffman, a fifth-year senior.

Huffman is studying environmental engineering. He has one semester left before graduation.

He said he’s disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

“Personally, as someone who is relying at least partially on student loans, it is really a very monumental decision,” Huffman told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

He said there are a lot of reasons why he supported the plan.

“College is so much more expensive,” Huffman said. “The cost of living has risen dramatically, conditions are plummeting. It’s just so much tougher for us to dig ourselves out of this hole. This is just another step backward.”

He’s not alone.

Incoming freshman Michaela Albers was also disappointed.

“It does make me worry sometimes because I can’t afford to go to college without a bunch of student loans, and unless I end up getting a job that pays really well, it’s going to be really hard to pay that money back,” Albers said.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are mostly split among party lines.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “President Biden’s student loan giveaway is ruled unlawful. The 87% of Americans without student loans are no longer forced to pay for the 13% who do”

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania released a statement saying, “Our government canceled millions in pandemic loans for members of Congress. Yet SCOTUS is saying we cannot cancel some of the student loan debt for working people. This is just ridiculous.”

Friday afternoon, Biden announced a new path forward to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible.

He said the new path is “grounded in the Higher Education Act,” and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has taken the first steps towards making that plan a reality, but said it will take longer.

Cardona announced his department finalized a new income-driven repayment plan called Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE.

Cardona said the plan would cut monthly payments to $0 for millions of low-income borrowers, save $1,000 a year for all other borrowers and “stop runaway interest that leaves borrowers owing more than their initial loan.”

Huffman said he holds a little hope that something can happen in Congress to give some student debt relief to borrowers.

“I try to be [optimistic] because it doesn’t really help anyone for me to not have hope, I guess I try to think of it like that,” Huffman said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group