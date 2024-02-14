Local

Local company celebrating Valentine’s Day with 10th office-born marriage

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Twenty employees from a local business didn’t have to look far to find love. In fact, their love stories started in their workplace.

Northwestern Mutual said 10 couples originated from their office on Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh.

Northwestern Mutual said the business just celebrated its 10th marriage born in the office.

The company employs only a couple hundred employees, which they say makes the office-made marriages even more unusual.

