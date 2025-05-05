Local families fill fridges and freezers as some local grocery stores offer 15% off

PITTSBURGH — Local grocery stores, including Giant Eagle, Kuhns and Shop ‘n Save, stepped up to help fill the fridges and freezers of those who lost hundreds of dollars’ worth of food when the power went out during Tuesday’s storms.

We met Stephanie Walden at the Waterworks Market District. We saw employees handing out 15% off coupons as families entered the store. Some folks even lined up outside before the store’s 6 a.m. opening.

“C’mon down because the savings are great!” Walden said. “It is crazy, I’m loving it.”

Giant Eagle says the 15% off is their way of helping families restock their fridges and freezers.

“People still don’t have power, and a lot of people have lost everything,” Walden added. “This 15% will help them.”

Zack Ramsey lives in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood. His lights just came back on.

“We didn’t have power for about three and a half days, so we had to throw everything in our fridge and freezer out, unfortunately,” Ramsey tells Channel 11. “So we saved probably $120 or so on groceries.”

Families took advantage of the one-day savings, which included other local grocery stores too - Kuhns and Shop ‘N Save.

“It was really nice of Giant Eagle to do,” Ramsey said. “They didn’t have to do it, but they’re a local company and they help the locals.”

Some of the people we talked to also wanted to say a big thank you to the crews working to bring everyone back online.

“Thanks to everyone out there working tireless hours to get the power back on and working around the clock - we do appreciate it!”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group