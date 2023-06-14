Local family impacted by long passport application processing times

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — A local family may be out of luck when it comes to their summer vacation plans, and possibly out of thousands of dollars, all because it’s taken three months and counting for them to get their family’s passports.

“We should be super excited this week and it’s been just so stressful and ridiculous,” said Jayme Rapp, who lives in South Fayette.

Rapp and her family should be packing, and getting ready to celebrate her and her husband’s anniversary with their kids in punta cana.

It’s a trip they had planned since the beginning of March — when the Rapps first went to get their passports at the Bridgeville post office.

“Processing time was 10 to 13 weeks, and we had 14 weeks, so we thought we were fine,” Rapp said.

She got hers — but hasn’t received her kids’ passports — and they’re supposed to leave in two days.

“They may have cost us the trip. I don’t know who is more at fault, the passport agency or the post office. They definitely don’t work together,” Rapp said.

If the passports don’t come before Friday — they plan to reschedule their trip — and possibly lose thousands of dollars.

“Get your passport now. Now! Even if you have no plans on traveling. From now on, when I’m a year out from expiration, I will apply then,” Rapp said.

There is an option to get an expedited passport for urgent travel within 14 days, but you have to go in person to an agency.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group