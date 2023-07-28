Local father’s quick thinking leads to arrest of man accused of trying to lure 2 teenage girls

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Two local teenage girls experienced a terrifying situation when police say a man tried to lure them into his truck at a park in Perryopolis.
Officers say quick thinking led to an arrest and may have saved the day.
Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn why the father of one of the teens is being credited with a quick response.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group