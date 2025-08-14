Local fire company offering $2K reward for return of stolen equipment, thief’s conviction

OAKDALE, Pa. — Earlier this month, Channel 11 told you about how $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Oakdale Hose Company.

Now, the department is offering a $2,000 reward for the equipment’s return or the thief’s apprehension and conviction.

Oakdale officials posted on social media that the cost to replace their equipment — Motorola all-band portable radios — would be $14,000.

The department was ready to offer a $1,000 reward for the stolen equipment, but a donation from Allegheny County Councilman Patrick Catena allowed them to double it.

The devices stolen were an APX 8000 serial No. 579CWZ4881 and an APX 6000 serial No. 756CYH0908.

People who live on these roads and have cameras are asked to check their video:

Winslow Drive

Fayette Avenue

Vincennes Avenue

Hastings Avenue

Cottonwood Drive

1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets

Anyone with information is told to call Oakdale police at 911 or 412-473-3056 or send a Facebook message to Oakdale Hose Company.

