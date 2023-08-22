Local grocery store sells jackpot-winning lottery ticket that will split $547K prize

PITTSBURGH — A local grocery store sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that will split a $547,829 prize.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle on McKnight Road, in McCandless. The other jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Dauphin County.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn, 4-11-19-21-27, and after splitting the pot each ticketholder won $273,914.50.

The Giant Eagle gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket

Pennsylvania Lottery said more than 16,400 Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won a prize during the drawing.

Cash 5 with Quick Cash is a $2 game where players select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website.

