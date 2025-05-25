Local group walking to raise awareness of veteran suicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A local group is walking for fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

Our Brother’s Keeper was started in 2022 by an Army veteran and a Marine veteran.

The group walks 22 miles through the Mon Valley on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which is a mile for each veteran lost to suicide daily.

They aim to spread awareness and raise support for whoever they can.

“The reason, it sucks that we have to be out here doing this, but I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else on Memorial Day or Veterans Day,” said John Dora of Our Brother’s Keeper.

This year, the group says, they’re raising funds for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

