Local group working to feed Pittsburgh children this summer

PITTSBURGH — A local group is working to pick up where the school day left off with a free breakfast and lunch to make sure no child goes without a meal.

“It’s always a hot meal,” said Dr. Hart, the Board Chairman of, Iota Phi Foundation.

The group is offering free breakfast and lunch to any student under the age of 18, no questions asked.

“We are doing waffles, eggs, and sausage, and on Tuesday [we had] baked ziti,” Hart said.

In Pittsburgh, one in five residents lives with food insecurity. For the past two years, federal aid provided free meals to all Pennsylvania public school students all year round.

Unfortunately, lawmakers were unable to extend that program this summer, so the meals stopped on the last day of school.

“We see that as our obligation, the Iota Phi Foundation and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, to fill in the gaps wherever we can,” Hart explained.

Located in the city’s Manchester neighborhood, the Iota Phi Foundation, through the support of the Department of Education, not only provides daily chef-prepared meals, it offers a safe place to be a kid.

“We got basketball, board games, ping pong tables,” Hart said.

And youth mentors, like 24-year-old Islam Abdul-Rabb, who says he volunteers because he can remember being on the other end receiving.

“I grew up kind of rough and I used food banks and things of that nature and summer programs and things like that, so the reason why I do it is just I love to give back,” Abdul-Rabb said.

“It’s just a bunch of good people coming together and trying to help our young people have a great summer,” Hart said.

The free breakfast and lunch program will run the entire summer until August 4.

