Local high school students send Valentines to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients

PITTSBURGH — A group of local high school students are sending love to patients at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital this Valentine’s Day.

UPMC said the students are part of an organization called “Collective Voices,” which connects Winchester Thurston and Franklin Regional high school students with community service opportunities in Pittsburgh.

UPMC also said on Valentine’s Day, the organization will be sending over 200 cards to Western Psychiatric Hospital patients.

For the month of February, the organization is focused on supporting and uplifting members of the community who struggle with mental illness, UPMC said.

