Local

Local high school students send Valentines to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

GOLD CROWN CARD A Hallmark Gold Crown valentines card is held for a photograph at Audrey's Hallmark in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006. Turns out love may actually be a universal language. The world's largest greeting card maker, Hallmark Cards Inc., has for the first time analyzed individual cities' data for top-selling Valentines, and it yielded a surprising result. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (ORLIN WAGNER/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A group of local high school students are sending love to patients at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital this Valentine’s Day.

UPMC said the students are part of an organization called “Collective Voices,” which connects Winchester Thurston and Franklin Regional high school students with community service opportunities in Pittsburgh.

UPMC also said on Valentine’s Day, the organization will be sending over 200 cards to Western Psychiatric Hospital patients.

For the month of February, the organization is focused on supporting and uplifting members of the community who struggle with mental illness, UPMC said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70
  • ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh
  • ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read