BEAVER, Pa. — A local jeweler is looking to reunite a stuffed animal with its owner.

Allan Jewelers in Beaver took to its Facebook page to find the person who left a stuffed animal alpaca on a bench outside of the store.

The company said the alpaca is safe in their lost and found stable.

