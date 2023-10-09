Local law firm donates more than $30,000 to Pittsburgh animal rescue

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh law firm donated more than $30,000 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh as part of their partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since 2015, Bordas & Bordas has been a partner of the Pittsburgh Pirates. This year, for every game the Pirates won, the firm donated $400 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

The Pirates took home 76 wins, so Bordas & Bordas officials presented a $30,400 check to the rescue.

“This is the second year that we have been able to give back to the Pittsburgh community in a fun way through this partnership,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas. “We have had the opportunity to tour the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh facility and visit some of the animals there within the last year. Giving support to the domestic and wild animals in need there is important to us.”

The Humane Animal Rescue provides support to domestic and wild animals, as well as the people who care for them. Their mission is one that “takes a village,” says Dr. Ariella Samson, Humane Animal Rescue Executive Director.

“For the second consecutive year, Bordas & Bordas has played a major role in helping to find over 4,500 dogs & cats their forever homes in the Pittsburgh community....and we could not be more thankful,” Samson said.

