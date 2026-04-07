Local lawmaker hosting public hearing on keeping youth sports affordable for families

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local Congressman is holding a public hearing to create a dialogue about keeping youth sports affordable for families.

Rep. Chris Deluzio will hold the “Let Kids Play” public hearing in Allegheny County on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Deluzio said private equities and other big investors are beginning to become more focused on turning youth sports into an opportunity for profit and are neglecting the community aspect.

Coaches, parents, athletes, and interested community members are welcome to join the event. The conversation will focus on keeping prices low for families, including lowering gear and uniform costs and cutting down on travel fees.

The location of the hearing will be provided to people who RSVP to the event.

If you are interested in attending, click here.

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