Local lawmaker pushing to have license plate readers, cameras find uninsured drivers

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Imagine driving down the road and a license plate reader snaps a shot. The technology said you don’t have car insurance and next thing you know a ticket arrives in the mail.

“I feel like if you get caught by the cops that’s one thing, but having cameras over top is another, I don’t think that should be happening,” said Nick Flemm.

It’s a proposal doing just that, and it is getting people talking. Allegheny County Senator Jim Brewster wants to create a pilot program calling it automated vehicle financial responsibility enforcement.

“I agree people should have car insurance; I don’t know the best way to enforce that. I think cameras on the road taking pictures of cars is going to freak a lot of people out and might not rub people the right way,” said Daniel Destio.

Brewster is hoping it cuts down on the amount of uninsured drivers by fining them through the cameras $300 each time.

“If I’m in an accident I want to know you have insurance to cover the damage so yea it’s a good idea,” said Jamie Taliaferra.

While it is just an idea right now, if passed it would be for three years across Allegheny County.

“Personally I feel it’s a little bit of an invasion of privacy but you can’t really stop it if it happens it happens,” said Justin Moore.

The goal is to collect data as that program runs to see just how many cars are uninsured and if the numbers are improving as the program goes on.

