Local lawmaker recognized for law targeting neglected boats on Pennsylvania waterways

PITTSBURGH — A local lawmaker was honored this week for her efforts to improve Pennsylvania’s waterways.

The Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council recognized State Rep. Anita Kulik (D-District 45) during its meeting Tuesday.

Kulik’s House Bill 103 was signed into law in July. It defines abandoned, at-risk and derelict boats and gives law enforcement the authority to remove them.

The bill requires officials to allow owners 14 days to remove or repair the boars before they can be removed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New legislation cracks down on abandoned boats in Pennsylvania rivers, lakes

Kulik said the timing of the bill is crucial.

“We have this little thing called the NFL Draft coming up next spring, and we would really like to have our rivers cleaned up,” Kulik said.

The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group