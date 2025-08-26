Local lawmaker weighs in on state budget deadline as public calls for transportation funding

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A rally was held outside of Senator Devlin Robinson’s office, 57 days past the state budget deadline.

“You have to remember that this is for the 2026 fiscal year. So, although it was supposed to be past the last day of June, it’s for January 1, 2026,” said Senator Devlin Robinson. “So we want to make sure that we get the right finished product, not just any finished product.”

Laura Chu Wiens, Executive Director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit, said, “Is not passing a budget that serves your constituents your number one job?”

It has been nearly two months since the deadline for a state budget.

Senator Robinson responded by saying, “What’s the holdup? It’s all part of the general budget, so it’s coming. We’re still working on it. Negotiations are ongoing.”

Pittsburghers for Public Transit urged Senator Robinson to listen to 90% of his constituents, who participated in a survey wanting a new budget to be passed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local residents urge lawmakers to pass overdue state budget

He claims the current budget provides what Pittsburgh Regional Transit has asked for.

“PRT asked for $40 million. It was in the Governor’s budget. The Democratic House supported $40 million as well, so did the Republican Senate, so all three of those entities came together and supported and agreed on providing PRT and Allegheny County transit with $40 million, and that’s what they’re getting,” said Senator Robinson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> PRT proposes major service cuts, fare increases due to lack of state funding

“I don’t think that they have asked specifically for $40 million as the solution to the current funding cliff they are experiencing,” said Wiens.

But Weins said even if $40 million was allocated to PRT, the Senate’s proposal takes the money from the Public Transportation Trust Fund.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Blind man among those asking PRT to pause proposed cuts, CEO calls for more funds from lawmakers

“Using money that’s reserved for and is allocated towards safety and accessibility improvements, and instead funding operations is like a mortgage on your house in order to pay the bills,” said Weins. “It doesn’t make sense.”

We reached out to PRT for comment on Robinson’s claim, but have not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group