Local lawmakers asking for millions to be added to PA budget to combat homelessness

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Homelessness is rising throughout the United States but plans in Pennsylvania’s budget are attempting to reverse that trend.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there‘s been a noticeable increase of homeless throughout the country and the city of Pittsburgh is no exception.

“We have a real housing shortage across the state and also a lot of folks who are struggling to pay for that housing,” said PA’s Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

Arkoosh was in Allegheny County on Friday to highlight the significant new efforts in support of people who are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Her hope is that it gets passed by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato was also in support of the proposal.

“We have a legislature that, I think, sees this issue as one that is not partisan. I hope that holds true throughout the burger process,” Arkoosh said.

They are asking for a $10 million increase to the Homeless Assitance Program to support eviction prevention and rental assistance plus another nearly $7 million for legal services for unhoused people.

“So we can all imagine what it feels like to be at home on a cold winter night and be able to snuggle under your covers and feel safe and warm. We all have neighbors and friends who are not able to do that,” Arkoosh said.

Dr. Arkoosh and the Governor are also asking for $50 million for the Whole Home Repair program which will continue to provide funding to homeowners who need to make urgent repairs to remain in their homes.

