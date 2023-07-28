Local malls collecting school supplies to give to families

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Two local malls are collecting school supplies they plan to give to families in need.

The Ross Park and South Hills Village malls are hosting the collections.

SOUTH HILLS VILLAGE MALL

The South Hills Village Mall is working with Washington City Mission. Their drive focuses on collecting denim.

Denim jeans, skirts, shirts and jackets can be donated at the “Do Good with Denim” display located on the Upper Level of Center Court.

The collection began today and will end on Aug 31.

The gathered denim will be given to Washington City Mission who will give the clothes to local thrift stores. All of the proceeds will be given to the City Mission Life Recovery Program, which is designed to help homeless people.

ROSS PARK MALL

The Ross Park Mall partnered with the North Hills Community Outreach and Shults Ford for their drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the Shultz Ford truck located at the Center Court on the lower level of the building.

Basic school supplies such as backpacks, markers, pencils, pens and notebooks will all be accepted.

The drive will begin on Tuesday and end on Aug. 20.

