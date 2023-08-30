Local man presented $1.06M check after winning lottery jackpot day before his birthday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Some people get presents and cake for their birthday -- but Don Goulding Sr. of Westmoreland County received a gift he never expected.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts driver, said he bought a Match 6 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket after work on July 13 at the S&S Corner Market in Mount Pleasant. He found out he won the $1.06 million jackpot later that day.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” he said.

Goulding was presented with a commemorative check on Wednesday at the store where he bought the winning ticket.

“I play the lottery when the jackpots get big and will probably save most of this prize,” he added.

This Match 6 jackpot run began on June 25 and lasted until July 13, generating more than $5.42 million in sales, and an estimated profit of $2.2 million for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians, according to the PA Lottery.

