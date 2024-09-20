Local man sentenced to prison for providing fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed another man

An Armstrong County man will spend 25 to 50 years in prison for providing fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to the overdose death of another man in 2020, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday.

Nathan R. Wolfe, 41, of Kittanning, was convicted of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses at trial in July.

Authorities said that Wolfe provided Eric McMillen, 43, with crack cocaine laced with fentanyl in exchange for the use of McMillen’s car.

“The defendant showed a complete disregard for human life when he provided these drugs — which he knew contained fentanyl — to the victim,” Henry stated in a release. “This case is a tragic example of how drug trafficking takes lives, causes heartbreak for families, and forever impacts communities.”

Henry said Wolfe distributed the fentanyl-laced cocaine to others as well, which police determined caused at least two other non-deadly overdoses. He was also found guilty of delivering the same drugs to two people on the same day in February 2020.

