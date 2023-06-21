Local man stopped with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was stopped by TSA officers Wednesday morning when he tried to get through the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded gun.

The TSA said the 9mm handgun was in the man’s carry-on bag and was loaded with eight bullets.

Airport police were alerted when the gun was spotted in the checkpoint x-ray machine and confiscated the weapon. The TSA said the man is also facing a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

“This past week has been one of the busiest travel periods of the year across the country,” said Karen Keys Turner, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport. “It was and is no time to be carrying guns and other prohibited items around in a carry-on bag. There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a firearm to an airport security checkpoint. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know not to bring them to a security checkpoint. Travelers play an important part in ensuring a smooth checkpoint experience and it is the responsibility of the traveler to know the contents of their carry-on items before they get to the airport,” she added.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group