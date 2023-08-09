Local man wins $140,795 at Westmoreland County casino

LATROBE, Pa. — A local man won $140,795 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

According to a news release, Daniel Johnson, of Latrobe, won the six-figure prize on the Huff n’ More Puff machine.

“It never fails to be exciting when a guest wins big at Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said general manager Sean Sullivan. “We congratulate Mr. Johnson on his big win and can’t wait to see him again at Live! Casino.”

