Local modular housing developer proposes 30-unit apartment project at Hazelwood Green

PITTSBURGH — Module, a Garfield-based sustainable housing developer, is pursuing its biggest project yet at Hazelwood Green.

Company executives presented a new proposal to build out a new three-story apartment project to be bookended by two new five-story multifamily projects by Trek Development Group.

“This won’t be our first rental housing project, but it will be the largest project that we have delivered,” said CEO Brian Gaudio.

Module's project would be developed in conjunction with Trek's plans, sharing a parking lot and driveway, and with Trek expected to manage Module's units, which are expected to be one- and two-bedrooms. Module plans to make the apartments available at rents of 80% to 120%of area median income.

