Local mother with terminal brain cancer on dream trip to Disney thanks to community help

A young mother with terminal brain cancer is on the trip of her dreams with her family thanks to the help from the community.

Channel 11 first told you about local charity Jamie’s Dream Team asking for donations to send Savannah, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma, and her family to Walt Disney World last week. The hope was to get the family to the parks before Savannah starts treatment in February for the aggressive cancer.

The community worked fast to gather the items needed and now Savannah, her 4-year-old son Konnifer, and other family members are in Florida making memories that will last a lifetime.

“Thank you everyone who made this possible for this sweet girl and her family,” Jamie’s Dream Team said in its most recent Facebook post.

The first day of their trip was spent at Universal Studios. Jamie’s Dream Team will continue to update the community about the trip on Facebook.

