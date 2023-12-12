Local museums, historical organizations receive state grant money

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple local museums and historical organizations have received state grant money for support.
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded nearly $2 million across the state.
To be eligible for the funding, a museum must have an annual operating budget greater than $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staffmember.
The following local museums received grants:
Allegheny
Carnegie Science Center - $44,945
Carnegie Museum of Natural History - $44,945
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - $44,945
Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (DBA Senator John Heinz History Center) - $44,945
Frick Art & Historical Center - $44,945
Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $38,571
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum - $23,815
Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh - $10,085
Armstrong
Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society - $4,000
Beaver
Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation - $4,000
Butler
Butler County Historical Society - $4,000
Historic Harmony Inc. - $4,000
Fayette
Fallingwater/WPC - $44,945
Fayette County Historical Society - $4,000
Lawrence
Lawrence County Historical Society - $4,000
Mercer
Mercer County Historical Society - $4,000
Washington
Bradford House Museum - $4,000
Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (dba Senator John Heinz History Center) - $6,864
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Inc. - $9,413
Westmoreland
Fort Ligonier Association - $17,772
Ligonier Valley Historical Society - $4,000
Westmoreland Fayette Historical Society - $4,000
Westmoreland County Historical Society - $4,000
