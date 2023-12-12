Local museums, historical organizations receive state grant money

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple local museums and historical organizations have received state grant money for support.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded nearly $2 million across the state.

To be eligible for the funding, a museum must have an annual operating budget greater than $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staffmember.

The following local museums received grants:

Allegheny

Carnegie Science Center - $44,945

Carnegie Museum of Natural History - $44,945

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - $44,945

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (DBA Senator John Heinz History Center) - $44,945

Frick Art & Historical Center - $44,945

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $38,571

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum - $23,815

Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh - $10,085

Armstrong

Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society - $4,000

Beaver

Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation - $4,000

Butler

Butler County Historical Society - $4,000

Historic Harmony Inc. - $4,000

Fayette

Fallingwater/WPC - $44,945

Fayette County Historical Society - $4,000

Lawrence

Lawrence County Historical Society - $4,000

Mercer

Mercer County Historical Society - $4,000

Washington

Bradford House Museum - $4,000

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (dba Senator John Heinz History Center) - $6,864

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Inc. - $9,413

Westmoreland

Fort Ligonier Association - $17,772

Ligonier Valley Historical Society - $4,000

Westmoreland Fayette Historical Society - $4,000

Westmoreland County Historical Society - $4,000

