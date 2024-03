PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A local nursing home owner is charged in an alleged scheme that involved stealing money from residents, including some who have passed away.

Police say the thefts at Annalisa’s A Touch Of Home in Perryopolis totaled more than $700,000.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida learned what finally tipped investigators off, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group