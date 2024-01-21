Local organization connects Black youth with professionals to help create future success

PITTSBURGH — A local non-profit hosted a mentoring roundtable for Black youth in Pittsburgh.

People ages 12 to 18 got a chance to speak with panelists in a variety of fields. Experts in sports, politics, entrepreneurship, healthcare and media all shared some of their knowledge.

The event was held in the Union Ballroom at Duquesne University on Saturday.

Kids were able to use the event as a way to learn more about resources they can use for success.

Lt. Governor Austin Davis was the featured speaker. Davis emphasized that events like this are about inspiring young people to make the world better by finding the power within themselves.

“Regardless of your age, you can make a difference. Young people have an enormous amount of power in our political processes and our society if you choose to use it,” said Davis. It is on you to decide to use it.”

This was the 13th year the group “100 Black Men of Western PA’ hosted the roundtable. The organization’s goal is to improve the communities it serves. It is part of the largest network of African American male mentors and influencers in the country.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group