Local

Local organization holds event in Downtown Pittsburgh to provide resources to grieving mothers

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Local organization holds event in Downtown Pittsburgh to give resources to grieving mothers A local organization is helping mothers who have lost children to gun violence. (WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A local organization is helping mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

Mothers of Murdered Sons (MOMS) hosted a resource fair at the UPMC Neighborhood Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A spiritual advisor, financial advisor and nutritionist were all at the event to offer guidance to the women who came.

The founder of the organization says parents never get over the loss of a child but support can help make things easier.

“We can help each other to cope, to go through change gracefully, and that’s what I‘m here to do,” Tina Ford, the MOMs group executive director said.

MOMS hopes to visit grieving mothers at home in the new year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Liberty Tunnel reopens after 9-vehicle crash that left 6 people injured
  • PHOTOS: Nine-vehicle crash shuts down Liberty Tunnel in both directions
  • Police searching for burglars who broke into at least 6 South Hills Dunkin’ Donuts
  • VIDEO: Channel 11′s Jenna Harner sits down with Steelers T.J. Watt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read