Local organization holds event in Downtown Pittsburgh to provide resources to grieving mothers

PITTSBURGH — A local organization is helping mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

Mothers of Murdered Sons (MOMS) hosted a resource fair at the UPMC Neighborhood Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A spiritual advisor, financial advisor and nutritionist were all at the event to offer guidance to the women who came.

The founder of the organization says parents never get over the loss of a child but support can help make things easier.

“We can help each other to cope, to go through change gracefully, and that’s what I‘m here to do,” Tina Ford, the MOMs group executive director said.

MOMS hopes to visit grieving mothers at home in the new year.

