Local organization to send supplies to Florida for Hurricane Idalia relief

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A local organization prepared a shipment of relief supplies to send to Florida in response to Hurricane Idalia.

World Vision’s teams at the Sewickley warehouse packed bottled water, cleaning supplied, personal care products, toys, diapers, flood buckets, tents, blankets, coolers and camping chairs to send to storm survivors.

If you would like to donate to Hurricane Idalia survivors through World Vision, click here.

