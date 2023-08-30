Local

Local organization to send supplies to Florida for Hurricane Idalia relief

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Hurricane Idalia HUDSON, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a home smolders after burning as Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Hudson, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A local organization prepared a shipment of relief supplies to send to Florida in response to Hurricane Idalia.

World Vision’s teams at the Sewickley warehouse packed bottled water, cleaning supplied, personal care products, toys, diapers, flood buckets, tents, blankets, coolers and camping chairs to send to storm survivors.

If you would like to donate to Hurricane Idalia survivors through World Vision, click here.

