Local organization working to turn former synagogue into performing arts center holds concert

PITTSBURGH — A benefit concert was put on by Pittsburgh’s Rotunda Collaborative on Sunday.

They are a group working to repurpose the former B’nai Israel Sanctuary in the East End and turn it into a modern space for performing arts and community events.

The concert highlighted Jewish composers and was held at Rodef Shalom.

“They’re gonna be hearing some pieces from the Jewish cantorial, the synagogue tradition as well as Broadway songs all the way from 1929 to present day,” said Sara Stock Mayo with Rotunda Collaborative.

Anyone who missed the concert but would like to support the cause can donate here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group