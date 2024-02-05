Local organization working to turn former synagogue into performing arts center holds concert

Local

PITTSBURGH — A benefit concert was put on by Pittsburgh’s Rotunda Collaborative on Sunday.

They are a group working to repurpose the former B’nai Israel Sanctuary in the East End and turn it into a modern space for performing arts and community events.

The concert highlighted Jewish composers and was held at Rodef Shalom.

“They’re gonna be hearing some pieces from the Jewish cantorial, the synagogue tradition as well as Broadway songs all the way from 1929 to present day,” said Sara Stock Mayo with Rotunda Collaborative.

