Local organizations hosting large hiring event in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A large hiring event will be held in Allegheny County on Wednesday.

PA CareerLink Pittsburgh and Partner4Work are hosting a free Career and Resource Fair at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Admission is free and open to the public, with early access for veterans starting at 9:30 a.m. General public access will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event aims to connect job seekers with top regional employers and community resources, offering opportunities to meet recruiters, explore job openings across various industries and participate in on-site workshops.

The fair will feature dozens of employers and resource organizations from industries such as government, healthcare, retail, skilled trades, and IT.

Notable participants include:

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh

First Commonwealth Bank

Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority

EOS Energy Storage

Trade Institute of Pittsburgh

PennDOT

Springhill Suites

Reliance First Capital

The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh

Free childcare will be available for attendees and parking is provided on site.

