Local pizza restaurant shares free pies for Easter

PITTSBURGH — A local pizza restaurant kept up its yearly tradition of offering free pizzas on Easter.

Pizza Parma gave away free large pizzas at both its Liberty Avenue and Shadyside locations on Sunday.

They say, as a family-owned business, it is important to them that no one goes without food for the holiday.

“It feels great to give back to the community and see that somebody actually appreciates that we do give them something. We can offer them something,” said Head Manager April Flack.

Pizza Parma said they average around 200 free pizzas at the Liberty Avenue location.

The free pizza giveaway comes around every Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

