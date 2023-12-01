Local police departments host discussion on prevention, treatment of drug overdoses

SHALER, Pa. — The DEA reported 110,000 overdose deaths in the US in 2022. 75% were due at least in part to fentanyl.

Now, mix in Xylazine, and officials warn drug deaths could spike even higher.

“In our local area, Shaler, Etna, Millvale, Reserve, we work closely together and we’ve noticed an uptick in overdoses, both fatal and non fatal,” said Shaler Police Chief Sean Frank.

At a community conversation Thursday night, Frank said Shaler Police have seen 32 overdoses, this year. Two were fatal.

Etna Police have seen 25 overdoses, with two being fatal.

Frank says the horse tranquilizer Xylazine — often referred to as Tranq — was first found in Shaler crime lab results in April.

“It eats the skin and it’s very dangerous, it’s very harmful, and it could lead to deaths,” Frank said.

For EMS crews treating an overdose, Xylazine presents a larger challenge than fentanyl or other opioids.

Because it’s not an opioid, Narcan does not help.

“We would give someone Narcan, anticipating their breathing would return, and in cases where this drug is included, that’s not happening, so outcomes are often worse,” explained Ross/West View EMS Executive Director Greg Porter.

Porter said his medics first started seeing Xylazine in this area around May.

They’re still learning how to best treat its overdoses.

“It’s not a drug intended for human consumption. It’s a veterinary drug. It’s not FDA approved for anything that we do, so we’re just learning about it now. We do know it’s very potent, it’s very dangerous,” Porter said..

