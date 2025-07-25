Local police launch investigation into Texas man accused of sending explicit photos to minor

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A Texas man is in custody following an investigation launched by Blairsville police.

Marcoctavio Romero, of San Antonio, is facing charges of transferring obscene material to a minor and coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a release from the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began after the victim’s family reported to Blairsville police that an unknown male was sending inappropriate messages to their child. The messages included obscene pictures and requests for similar images from the victim.

Investigators looked into various platforms — including Instagram, Roblox, Google and a bank account — which helped identify Romero as the suspect. He was arrested during a search of his home by the FBI.

If convicted, Romero could face up to 10 years in jail for the transferring obscene material charge and at least 10 years to life in jail for the coercion and enticement of a minor charge. Both charges also include fines, lifetime supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

“Anyone who attempts to victimize children deserves every punishment coming their way,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi. “I am thankful that the victim and their family came forward with this information so that the perpetrator can be arrested and prosecuted on these charges.”

