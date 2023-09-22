Missing non-verbal boys found safe

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 4:15 p.m. - The Tarentum Borough Police Department said the boys were found and are safe at home.

Police are looking for two missing non-verbal boys.

One of the boys is seven years old and the other is five years old.

They are missing from the 1200 block of 8th Avenue in Harrison Township.

Authorities say one of the boys was last seen in a Steelers shirt and the other was wearing a shirt with a skateboard on it.

Tarentum Police say the boys are both attracted to swimming pools. People in the area are asked to check their pools if they have one.

Anyone with information on the boys is asked to call 911.

