Local police, representative hold event to help people get updated license plates

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Over time the license plates on cars can fade and chip, making them difficult to read. If they are left in that condition for too long it could cause you to get pulled over by police.

As a solution, drivers lined up for a drive-thru plate replacement at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills on Saturday.

All drivers had to do was fill out a PennDOT MV46 plate replacement form. Officers inspected the plate and sign off on it. Once this is done, the driver gets a free license plate in a few weeks.

Licensed mechanics and PennDOT representatives are also authorized to inspect plates and sign the form.

Almost 200 people got free license plates during the drive-thru.

State Representative Joe McAndrew organized the event and partnered up with the Penn Hills Police Department to make it happen.

“You don’t want to take a Sharpie to it. You don’t want to do something on your own. The license plate readers have to read them. For that reason, if you have a peeling plate, the most important thing is to go through the proper channels to get a new one,” said McAndrew.

Police can fine people with illegible license plates with a fine of up to $150.

If you need your plate replaced you can get an MV46 form from your local police department, state representative or PennDOT.

